Officials asked to display sand price, stock details every day

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi organised a district-level sand committee meeting at Collectorate on Wednesday.

SP P Jagdeesh, JC in-charge and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Sub-Collector Asutosh Srivatsav participated. Speaking at the meeting, collector instructed officials to make arrangements to display the details of sand prices and stock available in a fully transparent manner at the stock point.

Regarding free sand policy, the provisions of GO 43 issued by the government should be strictly followed.

She said that the amount of sand being transported in the vehicles should be monitored through a surveillance system and those who violate the rules should be fined.

GPS tracking must be arranged for every vehicle. CCTV cameras should be installed at stock points and de-siltation points.

People who are in-charge of stock points should be fully aware of stock details, prices, etc., she said. Mines and Irrigation officials explained the stock details at 7 stock points and 31 de-siltation points in the district. She said that 2390 metric tons were distributed to the consumers on July 9.

District SP Jagadeesh said that SEB, Panchayat Raj, Police, and Revenue departments should organise integrated check posts.

In-charge Joint Collector K Dinesh Kumar said that complete digitisation of sand transactions should be implemented. Aadhaar, phone number, house plan/ certificates from the concerned Town Planning Department Officer/ Gram Panchayat Secretary should be there.

Sub-Collector Srivastava, District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Mines department Assistant Director M Subrahmanyam, Irrigation EE G Kasi Visveswara Rao, RTO KV Krishna Rao, RWS SE D Bala Shankara Rao and DPO D Rambabu were present.