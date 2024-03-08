Officials asked to ensure voters exercise franchise without fear

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh said all arrangements are being made so that people can exercise their franchise freely and without fear in the ensuing elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

A training programme was conducted on election process, nomination process, polling, counting process, etc., as part of the meeting held with the representatives of various political parties and returning officers of the respective constituencies here on Thursday. Leaders Ramesh Babu (BSP), N Narayama Rao (Aam Aadmi), Sridhar (BJP), P Adiseshu (CPM), S Achyutababu (TDP), D Suryam (YSRCP), District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, Collectorate AO K Kashivisweswara Rao and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that the candidates contesting in the elections can submit their old caste certificates. He directed the Returning Officers to be careful in this matter and not to use volunteers in any form during the election process.

The guidelines of the Election Commission should be implemented in the conduct of elections in the respective constituencies. At the time of nomination every point should be carefully considered and no rejection should be done without proper reason. On the day of nomination, the nominations of the respective candidates should be scrutinised and any errors should be corrected. He said that a new bank account should be opened for election expenses before nomination and the election expenses should be paid through that account.

District joint collector B Lavanyaveni said that the election code of conduct will come into effect from the time the election schedule is announced. Regarding the mock poll, polling agents of the respective parties should be present at 5.30 am on the polling day.

Latest nomination papers should be used. She suggested that it is very good for the candidates contesting the elections to be present during the scrutiny of nominations.

Candidates proposing nomination should have voting rights of the respective constituency. In order to increase the voting percentage in the areas where the voting percentage was low in the last elections, the political parties should cooperate with the temporary migrants to exercise their right to vote again.

District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani said that while there are 1,743 polling stations in the district, there are proposals for location change in 21 places and name changes in 186 places.

Master Trainer M Chakrapani explained in detail through power point presentation on election code of conduct, nomination process, rules and regulations to be followed during polling, etc.,