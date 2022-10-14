Officials gear up for Karthika Masam

Kakinada: In view of the ensuing sacred Karthika Masam from October 26, officials of many Shiva temples in Godavari region are gearing up for the month-long celebrations. The officials of Endowments department are making arrangements for the convenience of the devotees to perform abhishekam and puja in Lord Siva temples like Bhimeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam, Chaya Someswara Swamy temple at Kotipalli and other Shiva temples in Samalkot, Muramalla, Banapuram, Pithapuram, Kundaleswaram and Ryali in Godavari region during holy month.

For the last two years, the number of devotees decreased due to Covid -19. But this year large number of devotees are likely to throng Shiva temples. Besides, Ayyappa and Satya deeksha devotees would swell in number and may possibly visit Shiva temples in the region. The temple authorities have assured devotees of making good arrangements to help them have hassle free darshan of Lord Shiva.

Expecting large number of devotees, the officials are getting the bathing ghats cleaned and bleaching powder sprinkled at strategic points.

Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple Executive Officer and Joint Commissioner NVSS Murthy told The Hans India that the temple will remain closed on October 25 at 11 am due to Solar eclipse and again on November 8 due to Lunar eclipse and no devotee would be allowed after 11 am into the temple. From the next day onwards, the temple will be open for devotees.

Murthy said that Satya Deeksha (Karthika Deeksa) will commence from October 26 and last till November 17. Devotees can take up 18 days or nine days of deeksha as per their convenience. 18 days deeksha will commence from October 30 and nine days deeksha from November 7. He said that 500 Satya deeksha material will be given to tribal youth in the East Agency. Approximately 2,000 devotees are likely to observe Satya deeksha during this period.

He said that Akasadeepam will be conducted on October 26, Theppotsavarm on November 5, Jwalatoranam on November 7, Giri Pradikhanam on November 7, Padipuja on November 16 and Jyothirlingarchana on November 22.

Speaking with The Hans India, Endowment Department Deputy Commissioner M Vijaya Raju said that all security arrangements are being made at all Shiva temples in Godavari region and police will be deployed to ensure law and order. Stating that rates of the tickets will be decided by the respective temple authorities in accordance with the demand, he said there is no possibility of hiking the ticket price during this period.

APSRTC Kakinada Depot Manager MUV Manohar told The Hans India that in view of the auspicious month, APSRTC will operate special buses to Pancharama Kshetras to enable devotees to visit famous temples of Lord Shiva starting from October 29. He said that the special buses will run on every Saturday and Sunday like October 29 and 30, November 5 and 6, 12 and 13, 19 and 20. The charges for adults for Express are Rs 850, Ultra Deluxe Rs 1,045 and Super Luxury Rs 1,090. He said interested people can contact the following numbers 7382910778, 7382910658, 9959225564.