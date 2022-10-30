Officials inspect arrangements for holy dip in Krishna river

Vijayawada: Vijayawada commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata, Vijayawada municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, West MLA Velampalli Srinivas and officials of various departments on Saturday inspected the arrangements at bathing Ghats on the banks of Krishna river. Due to Kartika Masam, a large number of devotees take holy dip in Krishna river. The officials are taking measures to prevent any untoward incidents and increasing security.

The officials inspected Durga Ghat, Bhavani Ghat, Punnami Ghat and discussed security arrangements to be made to preent untoward incidents.

They enquired about the NDRF teams to be deployed along the river, fencing, velocity of river flow and other issues. DCP Vishal Gunni, West division in-charge DCP K Srinivas, traffic ADCP T Sarkar, officials from irrigation and other departments were also present.

Floodwater is being released from Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam reservoirs which reach Prakasam barrage. In the wake of this, the officials are on alert and deploying staff, particularly the police, and other department personnel near the bathing ghats.

Arrangements are being made for holy dip and bathing at Pavitra Sangamam at Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district. Similarly, a large number of devotees take holy dip in Muktyala near Jaggaiahpet and other places in Nandigama, Ibrahimpatnam. Similarly, of devotees take a holy dip in Krishna river in different parts of Diviseema region in Krishna district. Hamsala Deevi is one of the popular destinations for the visitors.

Krishna district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the holy dip at Manginapudi beach. Lakhs of devotees will take part in the holy dip in the sea on Karthika Pournami falling on November 9.

The APSRTC is operating special buses to the Manginapudi from various places of Krishna district. Devotees also visit the Siva temples during the auspicious month. Marine police and the district police will be deployed near the beaches in Machilipatnam, Koduru, Nagayalanka to prevent any untoward incident.