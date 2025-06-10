Officials must resolve every grievance responsibly: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has directed officials of various departments to handle PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System) petitions with utmost responsibility and attention.

During the public grievance redressal programme held at the District Secretariat’s Grievance Hall on Monday, the Collector personally received petitions from citizens across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that officials must respond meaningfully to each petition and ensure effective redressal. Every grievance will be audited, and officials are expected to coordinate with field staff to provide timely and satisfactory responses.

The progress of grievance resolutions will be reviewed weekly, and in cases where grievances are re-opened, officials must provide clear justifications. Citizens submitted petitions related to land disputes, ration cards, housing titles, and pension approvals, among other issues.

A total of 228 petitions were received during the session. The event was attended by DRO Vijaya Saradhi, Puttaparthi RDO, Special Deputy Collector Suvarna Surya Narayana Reddy, and officials from various departments.