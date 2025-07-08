Officials told not to neglect applicants’ issues

Puttaparthi: Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar directed departmental officials to address public grievances promptly and transparently, ensuring applicant satisfaction.

Speaking at Public Grievance Redressal Programme on Monday at the Collectorate, the JC, alongside DRO Parthasarathi, Special Deputy Collector Suryanarayana, Ramasubbayya, and RDO Suvarna, received petitions from citizens across the district.Kumar stressed thorough field-level examination of each petition, urging resolutions within the stipulated timeframe to avoid delays or re-openings. He emphasised zero pendency beyond the Service Level Agreement, prioritising applicant contentment.

Citizens from various mandals submitted grievances on issues like land disputes, ration card approvals, housing allotments, and pension sanctions. Notable petitions included S Venkata Ramudu from Nimmalakunta village, Dharmavaram mandal, a shadow puppetry artist, requesting to perform at Vinayaka Chavithi festival; Sriramappa from TD Palli village, Madakasira mandal, seeking an old-age pension; and M Manoshma Reddy from Bhadrapuram village, Kanaganapalli mandal, appealing for a hostel seat at Kasturba School for her daughter, citing her husband’s mental instability and disappearance.

A total of 172 petitions were received: 60 from Puttaparthi, 44 from Penukonda, 41 from Dharmavaram, and 27 from Kadiri. Kumar reiterated the administration’s commitment to resolving these grievances efficiently to meet public expectations.