Officials told to accelerate land acquisition process

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has directed the officials for immediate preparation of land acquisition lists required for the establishment of a 4000 MW renewable energy project in the district.

Chairing a review meeting on Thursday at Mini Conference Hall in the district Collectorate, the Collector emphasised the urgency of identifying and listing both government and private lands suitable for the project. The initiative is being undertaken under the supervision of New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP).

The Collector stated that Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) must survey and report on the availability of government land in their respective mandals. For private agricultural lands, landowners willing to lease their lands for the project will receive a compensation of Rs 31,000 per acre annually.

A comprehensive list of such landowners is to be prepared by coordinating with local MLAs, public representatives, revenue, energy department, and banking officials.

Chetan also instructed that land parcels should be clearly demarcated, and maps must be prepared accordingly. All relevant lists must be submitted by May 20, after which a detailed review will be conducted under the supervision of the Joint Collector.

A special review meeting is scheduled for May 22. The land acquisition drive will focus on the following mandals: Mudigubba, Talupula, Roddham, Gudibanda, Kanaganapalli, Chilamathur, Hindupur, Agali, and Ramagiri. MROs have been instructed to prepare detailed reports on government land availability in each mandal and submit them in the prescribed proforma.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, RDOs Sharma (Kadiri), Mahesh (Dharmavaram), Anand (Penukonda) and other officials attended the meeting.