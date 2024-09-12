Officials told to actively take part in Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district) : District Collector T S Chethan called upon all district officials to actively participate in the programme 'Swachhata Hi Seva' scheduled from from September 14 to October 2 which will be launched nationwide.

He said that an awareness programme is being launched on the campaign from September 14 to 17 in the district. Speaking to officials at a conference here on Wednesday, Chethan called for active participation of all departments Cleanliness must be observed everywhere in the villages, cities and in all lanes and streets.

Keeping good health is not possible without a healthy environment. This is a joint initiative by the Central and State governments. This campaign helps in eradication of diseases and in controlling them.

The State government is taking up this Swachh campaign prestigiously. All concerned must get involved from the district to village level. The people should be made partners in the campaign. The Collector called upon all concerned and sanitation workers in panchayats and in civic bodies to take part in the campaign for a fortnight as a massive health festival.

He urged people in panchayats and in civic areas to participate in Sramadhan in a big way and not remain as spectators but be active participants.