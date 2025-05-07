Live
Officials told to address drinking water issues
- Social welfare minister Veeranjaneya Swamy conducts a review meeting with the MPDOs, EPRDOs, and Panchayat Secretaries from six mandals of the constituency
- Instructs immediate repairs of damaged motors and stressed that no village should face water scarcity
Kondapi: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy instructed the officials to take necessary measures to prevent drinking water shortage for the locals in the Kondapi assembly constituency during the summer season. On Tuesday, he conducted a review meeting with the MPDOs, EPRDOs, and Panchayat Secretaries from six mandals of the constituency and examined village-specific issues at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem.
The review focused on several infrastructure concerns, including water supply, electricity, CC roads, sanitation, and drainage systems. The Minister listened to officials outlining various challenges before providing directions.
Speaking to the officials, Minister Swamy emphasised that officials must ensure no drinking water problems occur during summer. He ordered immediate repairs for damaged motors and stressed that no village should face water scarcity.
He directed officials to enhance greenery and cleanliness in villages, regularly clear drainage systems, and conduct the ‘Swachh Andhra- Swarna Andhra’ programme on the third Saturday of every month in all villages. He directed the officials to install streetlights across all villages. The Minister asked officials to work with accountability to maintain the government’s good reputation with the public.
The minister said that within just one year of the alliance government taking power, significant development and welfare programmes have been implemented across the state. He stated that under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is progressing rapidly on the path of development.