Officials told to address water stagnation

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu directed engineering officials to take emergency measures on a war-footing to bail out rainwater stagnated in various parts of the city.

He instructed that, if necessary, HCBs and poclains should be hired on rental basis to speed up the water removal works in a planned and effective manner. He emphasised that ward-wise water bailing operations should be carried out, and people living in inundated areas must be shifted to safer zones in coordination with ward secretaries and officials of all concerned departments.

As per the Meteorological Department’s forecast, heavy rains are likely to continue for the next two days. Hence, all ward secretaries, employees, and officials must remain available on duty, and no leave will be sanctioned until further instructions, he said.To address rain-related grievances, a 24/7 call centre 0863-2345203 has been set up at the GMC Head Office under the supervision of deputy commissioners, he added.