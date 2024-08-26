Officials told to collect sand charges fixed by district panels

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi has directed the officials to collect sand transportation charges fixed by the district-level committee during slot registration.



Collector Prasanthi took part in a video conference held from the Collectorate on Sunday and discussed issues related to sand policy implementation with RDOs of Kovvur and Rajamahendravaram, as well as officials from the Mines, Irrigation Departments, and Municipal Offices, along with Tahsildars from Nidadavole and Peravali.

She emphasised the need to regulate excessive charges in the free sand policy.

She said that only vehicles registered through the designated process will be permitted for sand transportation. So far, details of 134 trucks have been registered in the district. The list of registered transport vehicles will be made available at the respective sand reaches and booking points. Vehicles coming from other districts will be permitted based on the price lists set by their respective districts, provided they are registered vehicles, she says.

In addition, transportation charges for these vehicles have been determined, and a price list will be provided. Officials are asked to issue proceedings containing the details of the registered vehicles. Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, Mines AD M Subrahmanyam, DTC KV Krishnarao, and R&B EE SBV Reddy were present in the meeting.