Officials told to complete Nidadavolu ROB works soon

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi said that the construction of the Nidadavolu Rail Over Bridge should be completed as soon as possible.

During a review meeting held on Saturday at the District Collectorate with officials from the Irrigation, Revenue, and Agriculture departments, the collector stressed the urgency of accelerating the project.

She stated that an expert committee comprising technical specialists and senior officials will conduct on-ground inspections to identify viable technical solutions for the swift completion of the work.

Explaining the importance of the bridge, the collector said that the project, taken up at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore, would bring significant benefits to the East Godavari region.

She further instructed that a coordinated team of officials from relevant departments and technical experts assess the real-time progress and submit a detailed report. Additionally, a report addressing flood mitigation measures, particularly concerning the Yerrakalva canal during heavy rains, will be submitted to the state government.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, Kovvur RDO Rani Sushmitha, Irrigation SE K Gopinath, EE M Subrahmanyam, Yerrakalva DE K Ramesh, and District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, and others were present.