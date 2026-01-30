Officials told to complete PMAY houses by Ugadi

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed the officials to complete all Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) house construction works by Ugadi festival.

In a review meeting via video conference held from the Collectorate on Thursday, the Collector discussed PMAY-U 2.0 and PMAY 1.0 Ugadi targets, with Housing PD Srinivas Rao, EOs, DEEs and EEs.

Stating that 1,608 houses have been sanctioned under PMAY 2.0 for the district, Collector Dr Venkateswar instructed the officials to speed up grounding work and to complete the houses within the deadline. He directed them to identify plot owners with stage deviations in Option III houses, to complete the construction swiftly and to hand over the houses to the beneficiaries. Failure to comply will lead to criminal cases, he warned. Venkateswar directed Project Director that grounding for 1,608 PMAY 2.0 houses must be accelerated, to complete all unfinished houses stage by stage and to push basement and roof-level houses to completion.

He ordered the officials to complete 18,943 houses under PMAY 1.0 at the earliest so that they could be distributed to the beneficiaries by Ugadi festival.

He directed municipal commissioners and MPDO officers to focus on house construction and told mandal housing officers to track and finish the works of houses that are still at basement, roof, and roof cast levels.