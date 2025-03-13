Officials told to design action plan for Swarnandhra-2047

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has urged the special officers to pay special attention in designing action plan on Swarnandhra-2047. On Wednes-day, he inaugurated constituency-level workshop over designing ac-tion plan on Swarnandhra-2047 with district-level officers here on Wednesday.

The Collector has said that following the directions of the government and as part of this initiative, the officials should concentrate on achieving 15 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2025-26 financial year. He said the proposed action plan should be in the interest of achieving development regarding financial, social, environmental pro-tection, technology and other sectors.

Anand specified that most importantly the action plan must include issues like extension of roads linking with district headquarters from villages, transport facilities, supplying purified water to every house, hundred per cent electrification in both rural and urban areas, promo-tion of industries at constituency level, skill development, adoption of modern technics in cultivation, school in every village with digital ed-ucation, health etc with short and long term action plan. Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja, Nellore, Atmakur, Kavali RDOs Anusha, Pavani, Vamsi Krishna and others were present.