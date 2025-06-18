Officials told to distribute school kits to children

Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha state project director of B Srinivasa Rao asked the officials to immediately distribute to student the kits under the prestigious ‘Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra’ scheme. He said the school kits should be transported from mandal points to the respective government, ZP and municipal schools.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that in the first phase, textbooks, notebooks and dictionaries have already been distributed to students, and instructions had been previously issued to distribute the remaining items as soon as they reach 100 per cent at the mandal points.

He reiterated that the school bags, uniform cloth, shoes, socks and belts that have already reached the mandals should be distributed without delay. He said the mandal education officers (MEOs) should ensure delivery of kits at the earliest. He added that headmasters must create awareness among students to get their uniforms stitched promptly.

A video explaining the procedure for getting uniforms stitched has already been shared at the field level, he informed. Srinivasa Rao urged headmasters to ensure that students attend the upcoming Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM) scheduled for first week of July wearing the new uniforms.

In order to expedite this process, district education officers (DEOs) and additional project coordinators (APCs) must issue clear instructions to all MEOs and headmasters, he said.