Officials told to ensure Margadarshis adopt more families

Paderu (ASR District): District collector AS Dinesh Kumar has directed officials to ensure that Margadarshis adopt a higher number of Bangaru Kutumbalu under the Swarnandhra P4programme. The collector held a virtual review meeting on Saturday with nodal officers of the three Assembly constituencies, special officers, MPDOs and Mandal Revenue Officers from the district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all departments must work collectively to advance the Swarnandhra P4 programme, which aims to eradicate poverty in the district. He stated that the progress of the adopted Bangaru Kutumbalu would be reviewed weekly, and advised the Margadarshis to adopt as many families as possible. The Collector especially urged the mandal special officers and MPDOs in Paderu and Araku constituencies to adopt more Bangaru Kutumbalu. He warned that action would be taken against officials who show negligence in implementing the programme. He said the initiative plays a key role in improving the living standards, economic conditions, and basic amenities of poor families. More Margadarshis should be identified to adopt families under the programme, he added.

Under the ‘Fund and Need’ concept, all officials must focus on development works in villages, including construction of Anganwadi centres, roads and drinking water facilities, the Collector said. Special officers of the constituencies, mandal special officers, MPDOs, Mandal Revenue Officers participated in the meeting.