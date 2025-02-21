Officials told to ensure smooth conduct of Inter exams

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has directed the officials concerned to ensure smooth conduct of Intermediate Public Examinations, scheduled from March 1 to March 20, without any untoward incidents.

On Thursday, the Collector held a teleconference with liaison officers, chief superintendents, and special officers of various mandals regarding the arrangements for the examinations.

During the meeting, the Collector stated that 45,325 students (23,098 first-year students and 22,227 second-year students) would be appearing for Inter Public Examinations across 69 centers. He instructed the officials of various departments to make necessary arrangements for conducting the exams smoothly and peacefully.

To safeguard question papers, armed guards should be deployed, and strict security should be maintained at examination centers. The Collector directed police personnel to provide escort for question papers from storage points to examination centers. Additionally, flying squads comprising revenue, police, and education department officials should be formed, and Section 144 should be enforced around exam centers. The District Revenue Officer (DRO) was instructed to issue orders in this regard by Friday evening.

Ranjit Basha ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Labor Department to ensure that all Xerox centers near exam centers remain closed during the examination period. He also directed that each examination hall should have access to drinking water, adequate lighting, and CCTV surveillance. Special officers from each mandal must inspect all centers within the next two to three days and submit a report on the arrangements.

Furthermore, the Collector instructed municipal commissioners and District Panchayat Officer (DPO) to maintain cleanliness around examination centers. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) was asked to arrange first-aid kits and necessary medicines at all centers. APSRTC Regional Manager (RM) was directed to ensure proper transportation facilities for students, while the APSPDCL Superintendent Engineer (SE) was instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all centers.

Based on past examination experiences, seven problematic centers have been identified, and Collector Ranjit stressed the need for extra precautions to prevent any issues. Chief Superintendents were instructed to remain vigilant, and both sitting and flying squads were asked to stay alert.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP, DRO, RIO, DMHO, APSPDCL SE, and other officials.