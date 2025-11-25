Officials told to expedite IGMC stadium renovation works

Vijayawada: A review meeting on the proposed development and renovation of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium was held on Monday at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office located within the stadium premises. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, SAAP Vice-Chairman & Managing Director (VC & MD) S Bharani, senior officials, directors, and the team of architects participated in the review session chaired by SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu.

The meeting focused on plans to upgrade the stadium with modern, international-standard facilities, enhance amenities for athletes, and encourage local sporting activities. Architects informed the officials that they had conducted a detailed inspection of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium (Patamata), Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium (Bandar Road), and the Vidyadharapuram Municipal Sports Complex.

Sample drawings for the redevelopment of the IGMC Stadium were presented during the meeting SAAP Director Santosh Kumar, Administrative Officer Ramavat Naik, Executive Engineer Munishekhar, NTR DSDO Kakarla Koteswara Rao, andarchitects Vadlamudi Sri Harsha, Ram Kiran, and others were present.