Govt unveils 99-day ‘Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika’ action plan

Hyderabad: The state government has announced a ten-week Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika schedule and released the logo for its 99-day action plan. The programme includes a series of targeted weekly themes: rural development from 30 March to 4 April, health sector from 6 April to 11 April, arrive-alive from 13 April to 18 April, and welfare from 20 April to 25 April.

Subsequent weeks will focus on child safety and drug control from 27 April to 2 May, farmers welfare from 4 May to 9 May, education from 11 May to 16 May, youth and sports from 18 May to 23 May, women welfare from 25 May to 30 May, and environment from 1 June to 6 June.

Officials stated that the government planned special programmes with department heads to address public grievances. From 6 March, sanitation drives will be conducted in all government offices from village to state level, alongside the clearance of pending files. Running from 6 March to 12 June, the initiative serves as a pre-festival for state formation celebrations.

All secretaries and principal secretaries, alongside district collectors, will participate in these efforts. This wide-reaching campaign aims to improve administrative efficiency and ensure that governance reaches the grassroots level effectively before the state formation day.