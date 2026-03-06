Intense Summer Heat Sweeps AP, Telangana in Early March

The Telugu states are experiencing an early and intense heatwave, with temperatures typically recorded in April and May already being felt in March. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the highest temperatures are expected today, Friday, 6th March, with some areas possibly reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius.

In Telangana, the mercury has been steadily climbing over the past few days. Yesterday, Mangapeta in Mulugu district recorded the highest temperature at 39 degrees. Districts such as Adilabad, Jagtial, and Khammam are also facing severe heat, with experts predicting that North and East Telangana districts—including Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Warangal, Jagtial, and Asifabad—may see temperatures between 39 and 41 degrees today. Hyderabad is expected to experience temperatures around 37 to 38 degrees. The sweltering conditions are expected to persist for the next four to five days.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing scorching heat levels. The AP Disaster Management Agency has warned that summer intensity will be particularly high in Rayalaseema and Central Andhra regions. Districts such as Srikakulam, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Kadapa are expected to record higher-than-usual temperatures. There is also a possibility of heat waves in Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Krishna districts, prompting officials to advise residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions.