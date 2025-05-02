Officials told to intensify focus on Prakasam development

Ongole: At a review meeting held at the Collectorate in Ongole on Thursday, Special Chief Secretary of Medical, Health, and Family Welfare Department and Zonal in-charge officer, Dr MT Krishna Babu, urged all departments to intensify their focus on developing Prakasam district in accordance with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision.

The high-level meeting, attended by officials from various departments, examined the implementation status of development and welfare schemes across the district.

District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and Joint Collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna delivered detailed presentations on the progress achieved by different departments. Key issues discussed during the meeting included verification of social and disability pensions, Deepam-2 initiative, solar electricity, safe drinking water supply, including the challenges during summer, P-4 implementation, re-open cases for land disputes, audits, pilot projects for Reserve-Feed-2, housing schemes, and livelihood programmes.

Speaking at the meeting, Krishna Babu emphasised the importance of not only ensuring uninterrupted water supply during summer months but also maintaining water quality. He suggested identifying economically stable individuals who have completed higher education through school teachers, recognising them as ‘role models’ who could support ‘Bangaru Kutumbams’ in their communities.

He assured officials that pending bills for works undertaken under the ‘Pallepanduga’ programme would be released by the government. He referenced the Chief Minister’s recent conference, where the District Collector had set a target of achieving 15 percent GDP growth for the district, directing all departments to work toward this goal. He advised officials to identify strengths and weaknesses to develop appropriate strategies for achieving targets, and called for coordinated efforts between public representatives and officials to boost the district’s economic development.

In the morning, Krishnababu, Collector Thameem Ansariya, and MLA BN Vijay Kumar distributed pensions to the beneficiaries at Kothakota of NG Padu mandal. The zonal in-charge visited the Industrial Growth Centre in Maddipadu, inspected Gundlakamma Reservoir, the local PHC, etc, and interacted with the locals, officials and inquired about the facilities.