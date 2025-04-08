Live
Officials told to provide quality resolutions to grievances
Anantapur: District Collectors Dr Vinod Kumar V (Anantapur) and TS Chetan (Sri Sathya Sai district), actively participated in Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) meetings held on Monday at their respective Collectorates.
During the sessions, a total of 392 petitions were received in Anantapur and 220 in Sri Sathya Sai district, covering a range of public issues. The Collectors directed officials to address grievances with urgency and provide quality resolutions. They emphasised the importance of field-level inspections, particularly for petitions from SC, ST Commissions, and instructed departments concerned to expedite P4 land surveys.
The officials were asked to supervise all GSWS reports, with mandal-level special officers set to visit their respective areas on April 8. They were also instructed to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanthi on April 14 grandly in all social welfare hostels.
Collector TS Chetan announced that PGRS hearings will now be conducted every week from 9 am to 12 pm. He stressed that meaningful responses and timely resolutions should be ensured for every petition. Several notable grievances included appeals for house site approvals, compensation for agricultural land, and corrections in land survey records. Field inspections and direct interactions with petitioners were also announced as part of the redressal approach.
Collector Dr Vinod Kumar stated that 89% of the grievances registered under PGRS have already been resolved and assured follow-ups on repeat petitions through field visits and phone verification.