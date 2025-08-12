Officials told to provide time-bound solutions to public grievances

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has instructed all departmental officials to resolve public grievances swiftly and transparently, ensuring that petitioners are fully satisfied with the outcome. He emphasised that officials must not show negligence in addressing complaints brought to them through the Public Grievance Redressal Platform (PGRS). The programme was held on Monday at the Collectorate’s grievance hall, with Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Special Deputy Collector Ramasubbiah, and DPVO Samatha present to receive petitions.

Collector Chetan stressed that grievances should be thoroughly examined at the field level, investigated transparently, and resolved within the stipulated time frame without pending cases beyond SLA or unnecessary reopening. Petitions received from across the district included requests related to land disputes, ration cards, house site allocations, and pension approvals. Among the appeals:

Venkata Laxumma from Mallapalli, Gorantla Mandal sought sanction of a widow pension. Pullamma from Agraharam, Bukkapatnam Mandal requested an old-age pension. J Shivamma from Choutakuntapalli, Nallamada Mandal applied for a widow pension after her husband’s death in 2023. Siva Prasad Chowdary from Kottacheruvu Mandal urged action to clear land recently allocated for a crematorium, as the site remains unusable. On the day, 226 petitions were received - 89 from Puttaparthi, 59 from Penukonda, 55 from Dharmavaram, and 23 from Kadiri.