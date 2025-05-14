Officials told to resolve public issues at the earliest

Visakhapatnam: Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra instructed the joint Visakhapatnam district officials to work sincerely on public issues and resolve them at the earliest.

Speaking at the Zilla Parishad meeting held here on Tuesday, the Chairperson mentioned that if there is any problem regarding pensions in the villages, the local MPDO should be informed, and appropriate action will be taken.

Pits will be constructed at the ending point of the drainages to prevent the sewage problem in the villages, she informed.

Subhadra instructed the officials of the rural water supply department to focus on the door-to-door tap connections through the Jal Jeevan Mission and complete the work as soon as possible.

During the meeting, discussions were held on issues such as rural development, public works, development plans, financial assistance, and medical health.

Officials of various departments presented progress related to their respective departments.

ZP members asked several questions about these reports, and the officials of the respective departments replied to them. ZP members and district-level officials of various departments from the three districts were present.