Officials told to solve petitions as per norms

Nellore: Electoral roll observer P Bhaskar has directed the officials concerned to ensure that the petitions filed by political parties related to 2024 voter list are solved. Addressing EROs, AEROs and representatives of recognised political parties along with district Collector M Harinarayanan at a meeting here on Saturday, he said as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI), it is mandatory to solve the petitions filed by political parties regarding voter list.

The electoral roll observer said the officials should initiate steps for enrolling the vote of every person crossed 18 years as per the norms. Responding to the plea of political parties over pending issues related to Form 6, 7 and 8, Bhaskar ordered the officials to solve those issues immediately.

District Collector M Harinarayanan detailed that following the EC directions, draft voter list related to four revenue divisions, 38 mandals in seven Assembly segments in Nellore district, one MP and one Assembly constituency in Tirupati district was already published on November 27.

He further said that 2,317 polling stations were identified in the district. 2,317 booth level officers and 242 supervisors were appointed to provide infrastructure facilities. He informed that only YSRCP and TDP have appointed booth level agents till date and the remaining parties are lagging in appointing their BLAs. Draft voter list copies were already circulated to the political parties seeking claims and objections, the Collector added. Joint Collector R Kurmanath, NMC Commissioner Vikas Marmat, Kandukuru Sub-Collector Sobhika, Assistant Collector Sanjasinha and others were present.