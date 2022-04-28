Officials told to take measures to lessen sunstroke impact

Srikakulam: District Collector Srikesh B Lathakar suggested to the people to take precautions in the wake of high temperatures and stay indoors in the afternoon. In a press release here on Wednesday, the collector emphasised the need to create awareness among the public about preventives measures need to be taken during summer to protect themselves from soaring heat.

He asked the medical and health department officials to take all precautions to avoid Sun stroke related deaths. The medical and health department officials told to prepare action plan to overcome sun stroke related impacts and health consequences. He also directed the rural water supply officials to take all measures for supply of safe drinking water without interruptions.