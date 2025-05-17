Officials told to take steps to save people from summer heat

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar has directed officials to set up shade nets at weekly markets (Shandies) in agency villages to protect people from the scorching summer heat.

During the ‘Meekosam’ public grievance redressal forum held at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office on Friday, the collector, along with other officials, received petitions from the public.

Addressing the gathering, collector Dinesh Kumar said that the region is experiencing extremely high temperatures. He asked officials to raise awareness among the public about heat wave precautions. He also instructed them to establish drinking water kiosks in villages and set up shade nets in weekly markets with the help of contractors. Additionally, he recommended setting up medical camps at these markets.

The collector further directed the District Water Management Agency (DWMA) officials to complete ongoing rainwater harvesting projects promptly. He advised planting saplings along roadsides, around schools, and in the premises of government offices to enhance greenery.

The collector also instructed officials to build water tanks for cattle and promote the PM Suryagarh Solar Power Scheme among the public.

To ensure a clean environment, the Collector called for a strict ban on the use of single-use plastics. He also stressed the implementation of the ‘Swarnandhra Swachhandhra’ cleanliness drive on the third Saturday of every month.

Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda, DRO K Padma Latha and other officials participated in the event.

During the forum, women from Hattaguda village in Araku Valley mandal submitted a petition requesting the issuance of forest rights certificates. In Makavaram Panchayat of Munchingiputtu mandal, locals sought compensation for the damage to cashew orchards caused by recent rains. Residents of Arabiru village in Munchingiputtu mandal complained about the inconvenience caused by a nearby stone crusher and requested its closure. Residents of Tenkabuddi village in Ananthagiri mandal, led by G Apparao and S Chinnayya, requested the construction of a WBM road from Krishnapuram to Tenkabuddi.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Jamal Basha, Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare L Rajani, ITDA Administrative Officer M Hemalatha, Rural Water Supply Engineer Jawahar Kumar, Divisional Panchayat Officer PS Kumar, and CPO SNRK Patnaik and others participated.