Surekha offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara

Hanumakonda: On the occasion of the auspicious Mukkoti Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Warangal on Tuesday.

The Minister visited the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Battala Bazar and had darshan of the Lord through the Uttara Dwaram (northern entrance), performing special prayers.

On her arrival at the temple, the priests accorded her a traditional welcome with Poornakumbham, in accordance with temple customs.