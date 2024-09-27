Officials weigh ways to develop ‘Anantasagaram’

Anantapur: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, which will be held on September 27, district Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar is exploring the possibility to develop the historical tank ‘Anantasagaram’, facing the district Collectorate. In fact, Anantapur city got its name from Anantasagaram, a big tank.

The Collector also held discussions with tourism officials for its development on the lines of Hussein Sagar with tourism cottages on the mountain and boat riding in the vast extent of the water, which is known as

‘endless ocean’. Anantasagaram and Bukkarayasamudram tanks were constructed by Anantaras Chikkavodeya, the minister of Bukkapatnam - 1, a Vijayanagar empire ruler.