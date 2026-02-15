Old-age pension is Sanjivayya’s brainchild

Tirupati: Ric tributes paid to Damodaram Sanjivayya, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of his 105th birth anniversary here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector R Govind Rao noted that Sanjivayya served as the Chief Minister of the undivided AP, who achieved the position at just 38 years through discipline, education and value-based politics. He urged parents to educate their children properly, emphasising values and discipline as taught by Dr BR Ambedkar.

In Chittoor, Damodaram Sanjivayya's birthday anniversary was observed at district Collectorate on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, Joint Collector A Rajendran said Damodaram Sanjivayya came from a remote area and raised through the top position through hard work. Sanjivayya introduced many programmes for SC, ST and weaker sections that have been benefitting people even today, he added.

DRO Mohan Kumar said Sanjivayya was a multifaceted genius and dedicated his life for uplifting backward classes with discipline and determination. ‘In 1960, he implemented land reform laws to redistribute excess land from the rich to poor. These form the base for today's land distribution programmes,’ he added.

SC Corporation Chairman Ponna Yugandhar said Sanjivayya introduced India's first pension scheme for widows and elders. As Union Labour Minister he brought the mandatory bonus law for industrial workers. This improved their living standards and laid the foundation for modern social reforms. Social Welfare Officer Vikram Kumar and other officials were present.