Cong victorious despite defeat in Vaddepalli Municipality

Hyderabad: Ina significant political development in Jogulamba Gadwal district, eight councillors of Vaddepalli Municipality, elected on the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) symbol with the support of Telangana Jagruthi, have decided to join the Congress party.

The move is seen as a setback for Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha. The councillors, led by AIFB Telangana leader Vaddepalli Srinivas, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and expressed their decision to extend support to the ruling party.

Vaddepalli Municipality has a total of 10 wards, of which these eight councillors were elected. With their shift in allegiance, the Congress is set to gain a decisive majority in the civic body.

Those who met the Chief Minister include Kurva Pavani (Ward 1), Sharada (Ward 2), Manjula (Ward 4), Yugender Reddy (Ward 5), Devamma (Ward 6), Vijay Bhaskar (Ward 7), Jayashree (Ward 8), and Erukala Thimmappa (Ward 10). Several senior leaders were present during the meeting, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MP Mallu Ravi, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Jillela Chinna Reddy, and former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, among others. With the induction of the eight councillors, the Congress is poised to take control of Vaddepalli Municipality, marking a notable political realignment in the district.