Oldest Ostrich nest in Andhra Pradesh Found

Vijayawada: Did Ostriches exist in Southern part of India several thousand years ago? A team of Archaeologistsfrom Vadodra University along with experts from US and Australia who conducted research in Andhra Pradesh found that 41,000 years ago there were Ostriches in Prakasam District of the state. According to them it was a fossil rich area.

They said a nest measuring about 9 to 10 feet in width was found which can hold 30 to 40 eggs at a time were found. The nest is a massive structure containing 911 ostrich eggs and it offers insight into the behavior of and the habitat of these ancient birds. "This finding represents a crucial moment in comprehending the extinction of megafaunal species in India," said Devara Anil Kumar, Assistant Professor at MSU's Department of Archaeology and Ancient History in Vadodara.

The discovery of nearly 3,500 fragments of ostrich eggshells within a confined area of 1x1.5 meters not only validates the historical presence of ostriches in Southern India but also establishes the existence of the oldest known ostrich nest in the world," he added.