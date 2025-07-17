Onboard CCTV surveillance for enhanced passenger safety

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway on Wednesday demonstrated its latest in-coach CCTV surveillance technology, a key component of Indian Railways’ national CCTV surveillance initiative. This event, the first of its kind for regional media showcasing onboard CCTV cameras, highlighted the commitment to enhancing passenger safety and modernising rail travel.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, addressing media personnel, emphasised the significance of this initiative. “We’re not just installing cameras, we’re building trust,” said the DRM.

“For our passengers, this means traveling with greater confidence. For our railway staff, it means better monitoring of onboard services. And for all of us, it means we’re modernising Indian Railways for the 21st century. We’re demonstrating that safety and privacy can go hand in hand, with cameras placed only in common movement areas and not in private compartments,” he said.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to equip 74,000 passenger coaches and 15,000 locomotives with high-definition CCTV cameras, ushering in a new era of digital safety.

Each coach will be fitted with six high-definition dome cameras: two at each entrance and two along the coach pathways. These cameras feature low-light capability and are certified for use in high-speed trains. Locomotives will also be equipped with six cameras and two desk-mounted microphones, providing comprehensive situational awareness for loco pilots and crew.

PE Edwin, ADRM (Infrastructure), further elaborated on the safety features, stating, “This initiative is not just about surveillance; it’s about strengthening our overall safety ecosystem. These advanced CCTV systems act as both a deterrent and a tool for post-incident investigation, while their thoughtful placement ensures passenger privacy is fully respected.”

Following successful pilot trials, the initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner, prioritising high-traffic corridors, security-sensitive routes, and long-distance services. This effort marks a transformative step in Indian Railways’ mission to ensure safe, efficient, and secure travel for over 20 million daily passengers.

Sanjay Angothu, Sr Divisional Mechanical Engineer; G Uday Bhaskar, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Diesel Loco Shed; Hari Siva Prasad, Coaching Depot Officer; and Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Public Relations Officer were also present.