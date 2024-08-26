Once bustling village and ward secretariats now wear deserted look

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The fate of nearly 10,000 employees of more than 800 village and ward secretariats in the united Anantapur district is at the crossroads now, in view of the change in the government. Even after three months of coming to power, the TDP government didn’t take any decision regarding these secretariats.



These Secretariats, which were once bustling with activity, are now left with just skeletal staff, who are whiling away time by discussing the fate of the Secretariats.

The NDA government in the State has been busy with many things and allegedly has no time to think of village volunteers or secretariats of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy era. Hundreds of people are still coming with multiple problems to the Secretariats. There are not many staff to attend to them. Even those present in the office are asking the people to wait for a direction from the new government.

Many people, who experienced the dynamic functioning of Secretariats and the timely goods delivery, are sceptical whether the TDP government will continue the same procedure or not. People are saying that they do not want the old days where they have to go to offices for goods delivery, instead of the system coming to their doorstep with all services.

There are 400 odd Secretariats each in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts with a precarious future. Keeping politics aside, apolitical people want the Secretariats system to continue as people immensely benefited by them. They questioned, “Why should a good system that yielded good results be scrapped just because it was conceived by someone from Opposition camp?”

Vijay, an NGO representative, questioned why everything should change with the change of the government, while speaking to The Hans India.

Political observers opined that people are becoming victims of confusion with unnecessary changed systems. People are sandwiched between ideologies and systems that are changing with change of governments.