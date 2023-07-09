One dead, 12 injured after bus rams into parked lorry in Prakasam

In a ghastly road accident took place at Srinivasanagar of Tripurantakam Mandal in Prakasam District, an RTC bus hit a lorry parked on the national highway leaving bus drive die and 12 others were injured.



The injured have been shifted to Markapuram Area Hospital and are being treated wherein two of them were taken to Ongole Hospital as the condition of them is critical.

It seems that the accident took place while the RTC bus was going from Kakinada to Kurnool.