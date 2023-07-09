Live
- JP Nadda's meeting the 11 state presidents begins in Hyderabad
- A major initiative in harnessing green energy for industry
- KCR pays tribute to singer Saichand at his memorial ceremony
- Vitamin-D good for heart, but more research needed for Indians: Experts
- Two fishermen missing in the Bay of Bengal
- Newly constructed School Wall in Delhi Collapsed
- 50% rebate on traffic penalties re-introduced
- 41% surge in airfares likely to slow down industry's long-term recovery
- Congress, Janardhana Reddy fear BJP will unleash agencies again pre-2024
- Narayana Murthy shares lessons on building a startup
One dead, 12 injured after bus rams into parked lorry in Prakasam
Highlights
A ghastly accident took place while the RTC bus was going from Kakinada to Kurnool has hit a parked lorry.
In a ghastly road accident took place at Srinivasanagar of Tripurantakam Mandal in Prakasam District, an RTC bus hit a lorry parked on the national highway leaving bus drive die and 12 others were injured.
The injured have been shifted to Markapuram Area Hospital and are being treated wherein two of them were taken to Ongole Hospital as the condition of them is critical.
It seems that the accident took place while the RTC bus was going from Kakinada to Kurnool.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS