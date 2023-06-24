One dead, four injured after Bolero and Fortuner vehicles collide in Sri Satya Sai

A fatal road accident took place near Tekulodu turn of Chilamathur mandal in Srisatyasai district leaving one person killed and four people injured after a Bolero vehicle collided with a Fortuner.



The incident happened while the Bolero vehicle is coming from Hindupur at a high speed and rammed into a Fortuner car.



The deceased was identified as a farmer named Shankara Reddy, who was traveling in a bolero. Four people were injured in the Fortuner car and were shifted to hospital. The police registered a case and investigating it further.