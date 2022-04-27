One dead, ten injured as the private travels bus collides with a lorry in NTR district

In a ghastly road accident took place at Nawabpeta in Penuganchiprolu mandal of NTR district, a Morning Star Private Travels bus traveling from Hyderabad to Gudivada collided head-on with a lorry on the Nawabpeta National Highway. The incident happened while the bus was overtaking the lorry leaving driver killed on the spot and 10 others injured.



The injured were shifted to Nandigama Government Hospital for treatment. A total of 30 people were inside the bus at the time of the road accident. Among the injured

Doctors said the condition of the three was critical. Passengers were outraged that the accident was caused by the negligence and overspeeding of the bus driver.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. With the help of JCB, the vehicles involved in the accident were diverted. A case has been registered over the incident and an investigation is underway.