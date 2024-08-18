One Drowns to death and other goes missing at Hamsaladeevi beach in Koduru

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday morning when a group of six individuals from Gudivada encountered life-threatening waves while bathing at the Hamsaladeevi Beach at Koduru Mandal in Krishna District. The unfortunate event resulted in the drowning of a woman named Pasha, 27, while the remaining five members were rescued.



According to reports from the Marine Police, the group entered the water to swim when they were unexpectedly swept away by strong waves. Their cries for help alerted a nearby auto driver and the Marine Police, who swiftly intervened to rescue the five individuals. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, one member of the group remains missing.

One of the rescued individuals, was transported to Avanigadda Area Hospital in critical condition. Despite medical attention, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The other rescued individuals are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

The Marine Police have launched an extensive search operation to locate the missing member of the group. Authorities urge beachgoers to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when swimming in the ocean.