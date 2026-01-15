One held, cockfight knives seized

Guntur:Nallapadu police with the cooperation of Special Branch police raided a premises following information that cockfight knives are being illegally manufactured and sharpened for sale at a residential house in Nayudupeta, Ambedkar Colony under the limits of Nallapadu Police Station on Wednesday.

The information was conveyed to the SB CI, who directed a raid with the assistance of Nallapadu Police Station staff. During the raid, the police detained Bandi Balachandra, a resident of Srinivasarao Pet, Guntur.

They seized 60 cockfight knives and three knife-sharpening machines from the premises. The accused and seized materials were shifted to Nallapadu Police Station for further investigation.

Police officials warned that there will be zero tolerance towards cruelty to animals and illegal cockfighting activities during the Sankranti festival, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the law.