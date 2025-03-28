One held in pharmacy intern suicide attempt case

Rajamahendravaram: The Prakash Nagar police on Thursday arrested Duvvada Madhava Rao alias Deepak, the prime accused in the suicide attempt case of a female pharmacy intern at a prominent hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

According to South Zone DSP Bhavya Kishore and CI Bajilal, 24-year-old Nallapu Naganjali, an intern at KIMS Bollineni Hospital, attempted to commit suicide on hospital premises while on duty on March 24. Following a complaint from her father, the police registered a case under Cr. No: 54/2025 U/s 74, 79, 351(2), 226 of BNS and later altered it to 75,78,115(2).64.108 r/w 56 BNS. Naganjali, a native of Routhugudem village in Jeelugumilli mandal of Eluru district, was in her final year of a Pharm-D course at Vikas Pharma College, Rajamahendravaram and had been working at Bollineni Hospital for nine months as a pharmacologist. Police revealed that she was living in a rented room next to Deepak’s office, who was serving as an AGM at KIMS Hospital.

According to the complaint, Deepak allegedly exploited her under the guise of love and later abandoned her, leading to her suicide attempt. A suicide note was found in her diary, detailing the mental and emotional distress she faced due to Deepak. Based on primary evidence, police arrested Deepak and initiated further investigation.