One held in threatening AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan case

In a concerning incident, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reportedly received threatening phone calls and messages from an unknown individual. The alarming communications included abusive language and explicit threats warning of potential harm to the Deputy CM.

Upon being informed of these threats by hospital staff, Pawan Kalyan acted swiftly and alerted the police chief. Local authorities promptly initiated an investigation and launched a search operation to track down the perpetrator.

Law enforcement has made significant progress in the case and has identified the individual responsible for the threats. The suspect, identified as Nuka Mallikarjun, has been arrested. According to police reports, Mallikarjun is believed to be mentally unstable and made the threatening calls while under the influence of alcohol.

The Vijayawada police are currently interrogating the accused, who has a prior record, including a case registered under Section 354 in Vizag.

This incident highlights a serious concern for the safety of public officials, leading to increased vigilance by the Andhra Pradesh government in response to the threats against Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.