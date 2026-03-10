Women district officials honoured

Wanaparthy: Additional collector Kheemya Naik honoured women district officials with shawls in the collectorate on the International Women’s Day. CEO Yadaiah, DRDO Umadevi, RDO Subrahmanyam, AO Bhanu Prakash and other officials attended.

Naik stated that the role of women is very crucial in development of society. Women are showcasing their talent in all sectors and serving as inspirational role models for society.

He mentioned that the government was implementing several welfare programmes for women’s empowerment; women officers were playing an important role in effectively delivering the programmes to people.