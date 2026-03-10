Brothers killed after vehicle rams auto

Bhongir: Two brothers lost their lives in a road accident after a vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw on Monday along the Bhuvanagiri–Turkapally route.

According to locals, three persons from Thimmapur had set out in an auto-rickshaw. When they reached near an orphanage located on the Gajwel road, a DCM vehicle coming from the opposite direction reportedly collided with the auto.

Two brothers who were travelling in the auto died on the spot.

Another person sustained serious injuries and was rushed for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.