One in 68 suffering from autism in India

Vijayawada: A utismis not a disease and there is no treatment for it, said managing trustee of Happy Child Development and Rehabilitation Centre Tipirneni Gayatri Devi.

The voluntary service organisation conducted an awareness programme on autism at Ambedkar Statue here on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over the growing number of autism cases across the country, Gayatri said that so far one in 68 persons are suffering from autism across the country and this number may go up in the next decade.

“Autism isa neuro developmental condition which affects growth. Children affected by autism will be interested in some subject and they should be given help to hone that skill.

It is not proper to treat them as mentally retarded. The awareness programmes are being organised to make people understand autism and help them overcome the problem.

Gayatri said that everyone should discuss the issue and help the affected children to overcome to make them normal. Children participated in the programme holding posters and placards.