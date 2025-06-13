  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One killed after lorry hits a motorcycle in Nellore district

One killed after lorry hits a motorcycle in Nellore district
x
Highlights

A serious accident occurred in Kakarlavaripalem, Venkatachala Mandal, Nellore district, resulting in the death of one individual. The incident has...

A serious accident occurred in Kakarlavaripalem, Venkatachala Mandal, Nellore district, resulting in the death of one individual. The incident has left local residents in a state of panic.

According to police reports, the victim, Gumma Venkataramaiah, a 54-year-old man from Tatiparthivaripalem, was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a transit mixer lorry. Emergency services were alerted by locals, and the police arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations.

An investigation has been initiated, with authorities registering a case concerning the incident. Details surrounding the circumstances of the accident are still to be known. In the wake of the tragedy, family members and relatives convened on the road with the deceased's body, demanding justice.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick