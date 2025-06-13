One killed after lorry hits a motorcycle in Nellore district

A serious accident occurred in Kakarlavaripalem, Venkatachala Mandal, Nellore district, resulting in the death of one individual. The incident has left local residents in a state of panic.

According to police reports, the victim, Gumma Venkataramaiah, a 54-year-old man from Tatiparthivaripalem, was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a transit mixer lorry. Emergency services were alerted by locals, and the police arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations.

An investigation has been initiated, with authorities registering a case concerning the incident. Details surrounding the circumstances of the accident are still to be known. In the wake of the tragedy, family members and relatives convened on the road with the deceased's body, demanding justice.