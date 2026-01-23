Lactation pods to help new moms nurse infants in privacy

Visakhapatnam: Doesbreast feeding an infant on the go or in public spaces often make you feel self-conscious? Well, relief is in store for moms visiting Simhachalam temple as first-of-its-kind nursing booths, also known as lactation pods, have now been made available at different points in Simhachalam Devasthanam.





Concerned about the privacy aspect of new moms nursing their infants and as part of the ‘Ayushman’ project, members of Vizag Alpha Round Table VART 305, Waltair Round Table WRT 92 and Vizag Alpha Ladies Circle VALC 174, a unit of Ladies Circle India, have come up with the thoughtful endeavour of setting up hygienic units at Simhachalam. They are made available at Simhachalam bus stop, near CCTV control room, shelter hall and near the free darshan queue uphill.

Designed to provide a secure, comfortable and quiet ambience, the breastfeeding booths, equipped with a cushioned bench plus a light and a fan, is aimed to support new moms to feed their babies in a convenient environment without the fear of being watched.

At present, four lactation pods have been facilitated at the Simhachalam Devasthanam. “Each unit has been established at a cost of Rs 60,000. As scores of devotees visit Simhachalam Devasthanam, the nursing rooms aim to help new moms to feed their infants comfortably in a secure and safe environment,” share G. Bhuvan and D. Sirish chairman of VART 305 and WRT 92 respectively.

A few months before, similar lactation pods were provided at Visakhapatnam Port Stadium and King George Hospital. Based on the encouraging response received from various quarters, the table and circle members launched four more units at Simhachalam shrine which is frequented by scores of devotees.