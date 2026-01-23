  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Demand for 5-day work week in banking industry intensifies

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 8:53 AM IST
Demand for 5-day work week in banking industry intensifies
X

Visakhapatnam: Demanding the government to implement five-day work week in banking industry, representatives of United Forum of Bank Unions took out a protest on Thursday.

The protest was staged as part of the call given by the All India Bank strike scheduled on January 27 which is expected to see participation of about 8 lakh bank employees and officers working in public sector banks, private sector, and foreign, regional rural and cooperative banks.

In the financial sector, the five-day has been implemented in RBI, LIC and GIC, the protesters mentioned.

Stock Exchange offices function from Monday to Friday. Money market, foreign exchange transactions, etc. are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the members of the United Forum of Bank Unions mentioned.

In banks already, the second and fourth Saturdays are holidays. Hence declaring the rest of the Saturdays as holidays with increased working hours from Monday to Friday will not pose any major problem for the customers in the present circumstance when various alternative delivery channels to access banking services are made available, the protestors stressed.

Tags

five-day work weekbanking industry protestUnited Forum of Bank Unionsall India bank strikebank employees demands
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 23 Jan, 2026

Gold rates in Delhi today surged

Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 23 Jan, 2026

National News

More
Share it
X