Demand for 5-day work week in banking industry intensifies

Visakhapatnam: Demanding the government to implement five-day work week in banking industry, representatives of United Forum of Bank Unions took out a protest on Thursday.

The protest was staged as part of the call given by the All India Bank strike scheduled on January 27 which is expected to see participation of about 8 lakh bank employees and officers working in public sector banks, private sector, and foreign, regional rural and cooperative banks.

In the financial sector, the five-day has been implemented in RBI, LIC and GIC, the protesters mentioned.

Stock Exchange offices function from Monday to Friday. Money market, foreign exchange transactions, etc. are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the members of the United Forum of Bank Unions mentioned.

In banks already, the second and fourth Saturdays are holidays. Hence declaring the rest of the Saturdays as holidays with increased working hours from Monday to Friday will not pose any major problem for the customers in the present circumstance when various alternative delivery channels to access banking services are made available, the protestors stressed.