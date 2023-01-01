  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One killed in clashes after a dispute at new year celebrations in East Godavari

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

The new year celebrations turned fatal in a Komaripalem of Bikkavolu mandal of East Godavari district where a man was killed after a dispute broke out between the family members during the cake cutting.

The new year celebrations turned fatal in a Komaripalem of Bikkavolu mandal of East Godavari district where a man was killed after a dispute broke out between the family members during the cake cutting.

The dispute eventually led to a stabbing a man named Chinna by two other men.

After learning about the matter, the police reached the spot and conducted panchnama of the dead body, which was later shifted to the hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X