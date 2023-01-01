One killed in clashes after a dispute at new year celebrations in East Godavari

The new year celebrations turned fatal in a Komaripalem of Bikkavolu mandal of East Godavari district where a man was killed after a dispute broke out between the family members during the cake cutting.



The dispute eventually led to a stabbing a man named Chinna by two other men.



After learning about the matter, the police reached the spot and conducted panchnama of the dead body, which was later shifted to the hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.