One-man panel to review SIT report on laddu row

Amaravati: Amid the protracted, politically charged debate over the ‘Tirumala laddu adulteration case’, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a one-member committee to review comprehensively the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the issue.

According to official orders, retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar has been appointed to head the panel. The committee has been tasked with thoroughly examining the findings of the SIT investigation and recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.The SIT, constituted following directions from the Supreme Court of India, has already completed its probe and submitted its report to the state government. The investigation reportedly covered the laddu manufacturing process at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, sourcing and supply of raw materials, quality control mechanisms, and the role of officials and agencies concerned.

The newly formed committee will examine the issues flagged in the SIT report in detail, analyse the investigation findings and identify systemic gaps, seek additional inputs or clarifications, if required, and recommend corrective, preventive, and accountability measures. The government has set a 45-day deadline for the committee to submit its report.

Officials indicated that the committee’s recommendations will form the basis for further administrative and legal action. The government is expected to take decisions on accountability and systemic reforms after reviewing the panel’s conclusions.