One more dies of diarrhoea

Narasaraopet: One person, Anjaneyulu (53) died with the symptoms of diarrhoea in Piduguralla of Palnadu district on Thursday. He has been suffering from motions and vomiting and undergoing treatment in the GGH in Narasaraopet for the last one week. When his health deteriorated, he died in the hospital.

According to sources, so far five persons have died of diarrhoea in Piduguralla. Palnadu district administration said, two persons died of diarrhoea and they have other health complications. Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana visited Piduguralla twice and consoled the patients undergoing treatment at the PHCs.

He visited Maruthinagar and Linen Nagar in Piduguralla and inspected sanitation. He directed the officials to remove silt in the side drains and improve sanitation. He directed the officials to implement a sanitation special plan.